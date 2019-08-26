Lowcountry Shelters
Coastal Empire Shelters

PUP-DATE: Bones adopted at Humane Society for Greater Savannah

Jensen's Pet Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bones has found a new home! He was adopted from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

There are other dogs that still need to be adopted. Visit here to see other adoptable pets.

_

WSAV’s Chief Photographer Jim Jensen is highlighting pets around town that need a good home.

Meet Bones! He’s up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

  • Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
  • Just over 3 years old
  • Male
  • Size: large
  • Color: brown/tan
  • Neutered

Want to bring Bones home? Give the Humane Society a call at 912-354-9515. The rescue is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (closed on Sunday, Monday).

View more dogs up for adoption at Jensen’s Pet Corner here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories