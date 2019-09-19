Late Night Jams 9/26 – 9/28

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

The band formed in Columbus, Ohio and is now based in Brooklyn, NY. They’ve performed in over 20 countries world wide and continue to tour the US and abroad. Their latest release, Passport, is a collection of songs inspired by their experiences sharing music with people from all over the world.