Late Night Jams 9/26 – 9/28

Savannah Jazz Festival
Posted: / Updated:

JAZZ FEST AFTER PARTIES – FREE
9/26: RANCHO ALEGRE CUBAN RESTAURANT, 11 PM – 12:30 AM

9/27: DESOTO HOTEL, 11 PM – 1:00 AM

9/28: RANCHO ALEGRE CUBAN RESTAURANT, 11 PM – 12:30 AM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories