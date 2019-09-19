Huntertones | Friday, 9/27

FREE | FORSYTH PARK, DRAYTON STREET | 9:30 PM

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

The band formed in Columbus, Ohio and is now based in Brooklyn, NY. They’ve performed in over 20 countries world wide and continue to tour the US and abroad. Their latest release, Passport, is a collection of songs inspired by their experiences sharing music with people from all over the world.

“Soulful, tasty and groovy. I dare you not to dance or be in a good mood during and after listening to this beautiful music” –Lionel Loueke

“Huntertones are a band propelled forward by a horn-driven focus on explosive, imaginative, and genre-defying compositions.” –PopMatters

“Honest, genuine, skillfully executed music without limitations that is uplifting and cannot be quantified.” –Jon Batiste

​Dan White: Saxophones

Jon Lampley: Trumpet/Sousaphone​

Chris Ott: Trombone/Beatbox

Adam DeAscentis: Bass

John Hubbell: Drums

Josh Hill: Guitar

Justin Stanton: Keys/ Trumpet