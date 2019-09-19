Howard Paul Quartet | Tuesday, 9/24

FREE | PERRY LANE HOTEL | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Howard Paul

In April, 2006, Howard was named President/CEO of Benedetto Guitars in Savannah, GA. With continued production of acclaimed models including the Manhattan, he helped Bob expand the line to include more affordable professional instruments. He contributes to both the business and cultural communities as a member of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as a Leadership Savannah graduate, and through contributions to Coastal Jazz Association (Savannah Jazz Festival), Savannah Children’s Theatre, Telfair Museum, and the Savannah Music Festival.

As a musician, Howard has performed with many jazz guitar legends including Bucky Pizzarelli, Jimmy Bruno, Howard Alden, Jack Wilkins, Joe Beck, Joe Negri, Frank Vignola, Andreas Oberg and small group performances with saxophonists Tom Scott, Jody Espina and Oliver Nelson Jr., flutists Ali Ryerson and Matt Eakle, vibraphonists Chuck Redd and Christian Tamburr, bassists Ben Tucker, Mark Egan, Mark Peterson, Phil Morrison, Delbert Felix, Jim Kerwin and Phil Flannigan, B-3 masters Joey DeFrancesco, Tony Monaco and Doug Carn, and pianists Bob James, Lenore Raphael, Bob Alberti, Larry Dunlap, and Laurence Hobgood, trumpeters Jon Faddis and Marcus Printup, and many more. He has lectured at Duquesne, University of Southern California, San Diego State University, University of South Carolina, University of Louisiana, Furman, Winthrop, UNO, UNT, UT, Berklee College of Music, The New School, Musicians Institute and conservatories throughout Europe. He served as a clinician for the National Guitar Workshop, Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival, USC Summer Guitar Camp, Clemson Guitar Festival, as a contributing writer to Just Jazz Guitar Magazine, twice been a featured artist at The Smithsonian Institutions’ Jazz Cafe, and a jazz clubs including The Jazz Standard, Iridium, The Bar Next Door, Shanghai Jazz, The Jazz Kitchen, Yoshi’s Oakland, The Jazz Corner, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Silos, Merion Inn and Blue Wisp. In 2011 Howard was inducted in the Coastal Jazz Hall of Fame, and in 2010 his likeness was the subject of the Savannah Jazz Festival Poster and Program.