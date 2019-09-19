Eric Jones Quartet feat. Laiken Love | Monday, 9/23

FREE | MANSION ON FORSYTH PARK, | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Eric Jones

Eric has worked with many prominent artists including Grammy Awardwinning Esperanza Spalding, Stewart Copland of the Police and Keith Miller of the Metropolitan Opera. In 2011 Eric premiered his latest work, “Songs of Creation,” which combines spiritual, jazz and African influences with the poem of James Weldon Johnson’s “The Creation.” Eric is the pianist with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and performs with them annually at the Savannah Jazz Festival. Eric has also performed several times during Sunday concerts for Coastal Jazz Association. Currently Eric teaches at Savannah State University.

Laiken Williams Bio

Laiken Williams was born and raised in Nicholls, Ga. While attending CHS, Laiken was involved with many school activities. She held a state position as Secretary for the Georgia Association of Student Councils for 2.5 years.. Laiken’s other involvements included The National Honor Society, FBLA, Chorus, and Showchoir. After graduating from Coffee High in 2004, Laiken set off to Savannah, Ga to attend Armstrong Atlantic State University to major in Political Science. While at AASU, Laiken was involved with Armstrong’s University Chorale as well as holding an officer position with Student Government and Campus Union Board. Around 2009 Laiken auditioned, and joined, Savannah Philharmonic Chorus. She is an active member to this day. She also performs with a smaller chamber choir named I Cantori. After realizing how important music is to her life, Laiken decided to step out and perform at open mics. This leap of faith led Laiken to be picked up by a band in 2011. From there Laiken has made waves into the Savannah music scene. In 2012 Laiken, AKA Laiken Love, started her own band Fellowship of Love. All of Laiken’s hard work paid off when she was awarded Musician of the Year through SONATA (Sponsors of New and Talented Artists) in 2015. Laiken’s local success has also allowed her to work with top corporate bands that perform all over the southeast region. Laiken is definitely on the rise!