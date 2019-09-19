Eric Culberson Band | Thursday, 9/26

FREE | FORSYTH PARK, DRAYTON STREET | 7:00 PM

The Eric Culberson Band consists of Jonathan Hill on bass, Larry Duff on the drums and Eric Culberson taking care of the vocals and guitar.

Eric Culberson has been playing music since the age of 6. In 1992, Culberson caught the attention of Kingsnake Records’ head, Bob Greenlee, and was signed as a solo artist. Since then he has performed in major festivals, toured the midwest and even played a bit in Europe. In 1998, Culberson opened Savannah Blues, a live-music nightclub. Some notable guests to have graced the Savannah Blues stage include, Magic Slim and the Teardrops, Dick Dale, Bobby Blue Bland, Sean Costello, and Derek Trucks.

For the past 20-years, Jonathan Hill has been on the road, touring and recording music. His style ranges from country to the blues. Hill started playing music at age 4. Larry Duff hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Growing up, Duff played guitar and drums in church. In 1970, Duff had his first professional performance alongside David Ruffin. Duff has toured with prominent performers including David Sanborn, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan, James Taylor and Quincy Jones.