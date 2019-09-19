Dolette McDonald | Thursday, 9/26

FREE | FORSYTH PARK, DRAYTON STREET | 7:00 PM

Dolette McDonald is a story unto herself!” proclaimed a Canadian writer in a concert review. “Incredible” and “Stunning” are the other terms most often used to describe this dynamic vocalist. From the age of 5, Dolette grew up singing in the Pentecostal church. As a professional background vocalist, she distinguished herself performing such wildly differing styles as the neo-surrealistic performance art of Laurie Anderson to the eclectic sounds of Talking Heads, the raucous rock of the Police and Rolling Stones, blue-eyed soul of Steve Winwood, otherworldliness of Peter Gabriel, the progressive jazziness of Sting or with El Divo de Juarez, Juan Gabriel singing completely in Spanish. For over 30 years, Dolette had the privilege of touring and recording with these artists and more. Her career covers over 200 recording credits as a background singer and is also prominently featured in concert films by Sting (Bring on the Night) and Laurie Anderson (Home of the Brave).

On August 28, 2016, while on tour with Juan Gabriel, he passed away suddenly. After singing with him on and off for over 27 years, her friend and biggest cheerleader was suddenly gone. It was during those days of reflection that she remembered the conversations she would have with him encouraging her to spread her wings. She did. Before and since then, she’s been singing different genres of music which helped her to be a well rounded performer. If you’ve seen the movie “20 Feet From Stardom” although she’s not in it, she believes it captures the essence of her career and it’s not lost on her what a charmed life she’s had and is still having. She’s not a fan of labels and believes that’s why she has been called to perform with such a diverse group of artists and is now doing it on her own. She now resides in the Savannah area where she’s looking forward to continuing through her vocal capabilities and stage presence, to enjoy what she calls Act III.