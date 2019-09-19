Dan Wilson | Friday, 9/27

FREE | FORSYTH PARK, DRAYTON STREET | 7:00 PM

Montgomery record in a relative’s basement, Dan decided to pursue a career as a musician. Since then, he has spent more than a decade honing his craft.

His debut album, To Whom It May Concern was released in 2012 and is a product of an intense study of many different musical styles and concepts. His most recent album, Balancing Act was recorded live in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Dan has been touring nationally and internationally with three-time Grammy nominated jazz organ legend, Joey DeFrancesco. Dan’s composition, “Who Shot John” was featured on Joey’s 2015 release, “Trip Mode.” Dan can also be heard on the Grammy-nominated “Project Freedom,” by Joey Defrancesco & The People, released in 2017. In April of 2017, Dan joined legendary bassist Christian Mcbride’s “Tip City.”

In addition to touring with Joey DeFrancesco, he has enjoyed the honor of sharing the stage with many jazz greats including Eric Marienthal, Russell Malone, Les Mcann, Christian Mcbride, and Dave Stryker.

Dan also teaches jazz guitar and theory through private lessons and co-leads a group of world class musicians, called D.T.C, which features drummer David Throckmorton and Cliff Barnes.

Dan received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music & Liberal Studies from Hiram College in 2006. His passion for Brazilian music led him to the city of Rio De Janeiro in 2007 to conduct research for his Masters Thesis which he defended successfully at Youngstown State University in 2009.