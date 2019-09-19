Anat Cohen and Guests | Saturday, 9/28

FREE | FORSYTH PARK, DRAYTON STREET | 8:15 PM
A graduate of Berklee College of music in 1999 Anat is a highly accomplished and renowned clarinetist-saxophonist and has been declared Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007. She has also been declared Jazz Artist of the Year by Downbeat Magazine. Born in Tel Aviv, Anat was the first Israeli to headline at the Village Vanguard in 2009. She has collaborated much with Cuban-American clarinetist-saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera who introduced her at the Lincoln Center as “one of the greatest players ever of the clarinet.”