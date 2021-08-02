Korea’s Jeahwan wins vault gold in tiebreak

Shin Jeahwan, of South Korea, performs on the vault during the men’s artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Shin Jeahwan of South Korea has won the gold in men’s vault.

Jeahwan earned the gold in a tiebreaker with Denis Abliazin. Both men averaged 14.783 on their two vaults. Jeahwan claimed the top spot because he had the single highest vault score. The 14.833 he received for his second vault was higher than Abliazin’s top score of 14.800.

The silver was the third straight on the event at the Olympics for Abliazin, who is competing for the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Abliazin won gold earlier in the Games while helping ROC to the team title.

Artur Davtyan of Armenia earned bronze.