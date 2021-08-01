Katie Ledecky aims to swim for gold in 2024 Olympics

After winning her final event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Katie Ledecky is already looking ahead to the next Games.

“Oh, that was not my last swim. I’m at least going to ’24. Maybe ’28, we’ll see,” she said.

Ledecky, 24, who went 8:12.57, beat out second-place finisher Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 800-meter freestyle on Saturday. She’s the fourth swimmer in history to win back-to-back-to-back Olympic golds in a single event, and now has 10 Olympic medals (seven gold) to her name.

Two days earlier, Ledecky became the first woman to win Olympic gold in the 1500-meter freestyle, but was 15 seconds off her best time. In her first individual event of the Games, she took second to Titmus in the 400 free, and then roughly an hour before the 1500, finished fifth in the 200.

Ledecky came roaring back to anchor the United States women’s 4×200 free relay, however, throwing down her second-fastest relay split ever and blowing by the Australian team to secure silver behind China.

“I know nothing is a guarantee and it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get back there,” she told Doles.

Heading into Tokyo, Ledecky was eyeing a potential historic sweep of the women’s mid-distance and distance freestyle events, but it was not to be.