Beaufort’s CJ Cummings goes for gold Wednesday morning; how to watch

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – CJ Cummings is going for the gold Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Beaufort native is set to compete in the men’s 73 kg competition early Wednesday morning.

To catch the action live, tune in starting at 6:50 a.m. local time (that’s 7:50 p.m. in Japan). NBC’s livestream coverage will be available at this link: https://bit.ly/2UUNmJc.

His supporters will be cheering him on from a Lowcountry watch party at The Foundry, his home gym.

Cummings is the youngest lifter on Team USA. But the four-time junior world champion and two-time youth world champion — with 23 different American records — has already proven to be a tough competitor.

“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Cummings told WSAV before heading to Tokyo. “I’ve been training for this a very long time, and for the moment to actually come, it’s hard to explain.”