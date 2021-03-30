iResearch Savannah is a multi-specialty clinical research center located in downtown Savannah dedicated to making a difference in our local and global communities, to better our health today and in the future. We offer a beautiful, comfortable environment for our study volunteers, patients and caregivers.



Built by a team of dedicated research and healthcare professionals, including Dr. Michael Mobley, M.D, Dr. Nancy Backus, M.D., and Dr. Melissa Guerra-Wallace, M.D., iResearch Savannah has extensive experience in pharmaceutical and medical device research, offering expertise across a wide range of therapeutic studies in Phases II-IV.



Our team is committed to improving your quality of life through clinical research. Our areas of expertise include ADHD, Alzheimer’s Disease, Anxiety Disorders, Asthma, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Diabetes, Fibromyalgia / Pain, Gastroenterology,, Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertension, Insomnia, Migraines, OCD, Schizophrenia and Women’s Health.



To learn more about current studies or to schedule free mental health and/or memory screenings for you or a loved one, call us at (912) 744-0800, email info@iResearchSavannah.com or visit www.iResearchSavannah.com. We look forward to hearing from you!