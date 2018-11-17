UPDATE: Yemassee armed robbery suspect arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joey Dean Coleman is wanted for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping & Attempted Murder. (photos: Yemassee Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of an armed robbery at a Yemassee Snappy Foods (cropped photo: Yemassee Police Department, @YemasseePD Twitter) [ + - ]

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) - UPDATE: Police say Joey Dean Coleman wanted in connection with an armed robbery Thursday has been arrested.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, he was apprehended in Walterboro.

He faces charges of Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping & Attempted Murder.

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery Thursday at a gas station in Yemassee.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, the incident occurred at the Snappy Foods on Yemassee Highway and Church Street around 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Employees said a man pulled a gun on them, demanded all of the money out of the register and pistol-whipped one clerk across the head.

“The clerks were forced to the ground while the suspect retrieved money from the cash drawer,” Yemassee Police stated. “The suspect discharged his firearm behind the counter multiple times, striking the tobacco display twice and the ground near the clerk.”

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joey Dean Coleman of Walterboro. He is described as a 6-foot tall, 177 lb. black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Coleman is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping & Attempted Murder.

Police said Thursday he fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 truck. They have now identified the vehicle as a white Lexus RX 330 SUV with a South Carolina license plate JZS624.

Police do not know which direction the truck traveled.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Hampton County dispatch at (803) 943-9261 or Captain Joe Loadholt, Yemassee Police Department at (843) 812-8790.