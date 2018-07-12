Crime & Safety

Woman found dead on Boundary Street; Savannah police investigate

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 01:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 01:12 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday afternoon near Yamacraw Village.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Alexa Brodak was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on W. Boundary Street near Cohen Street.

Around that time, about a mile away, SPD also responded to the scene of a shooting in Yamacraw Village. Witnesses say at least two people were shot.

At this time, police have not confirmed whether the two incidents were connected.

They say the investigation into Brodak’s death is ongoing.

News 3 will continue to provide any further updates.
 

