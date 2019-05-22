Wayne County woman pleads guilty in graduation cruise scam

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) - A Wayne County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to scamming high school students out of their graduation trip.

Jackie Dean was arrested last year, accused of racketeering and theft. She was indicted in December on 32 counts to which she pleaded guilty to this week.

Dean has been sentenced to 10 years: 90 days in jail and the rest on probation. In addition, she must pay a $2,500 fine.

The scheme unfolded a year ago when Dean coordinated a cruise for Wayne County High School's senior class. Instead of using all of the money collected from students and parents to pay for the Caribbean vacation, she pocketed much of it.

By the time the trip was actually booked, there were only 19 students out of more than 70 who had paid for the trip. But thanks to community members and businesses, around $50,000 was raised to make sure the students had a trip to remember.