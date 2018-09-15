UPDATE: Teen sought for questioning turns himself in

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joel Anton Brown, 17 (courtesy SPD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police say a teen wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on E 33rd Street turned himself in on Friday.

Savannah detectives were looking for Joel Anton Brown, 17, who was shot at by an unknown person on Thursday around 5:00 p.m.

The teen was also wanted on an unrelated arrest warrant.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Brown was not listed under Chatham County bookings.

*****

Detectives are looking for a teen wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in midtown on Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers were called to the 1100 block of E 33rd Street around 5:00 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found that 17-year-old Joel Anton Brown had been shot at by an unknown subject.

The teen was not on the scene when officers arrived. There is no indication he was wounded in the incident.

Brown is also wanted on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the teen is asked to contact SPD's Violent Crimes tip line at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.