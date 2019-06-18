Crime & Safety

UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to murder in Liberty County

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:07 AM EDT

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Two men were arrested for the shooting death of a Savannah man on Fleming Loop Road last month.

Christopher Grass and Dustin Lax were arrested for the murder of John Evers. Evers was shot during an alleged home invasion on the 900 block of Fleming Loop Road on May 20. 

Both men are charged with Aggravated Assault, Murder and Home Invasion. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center