UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to murder in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Two men were arrested for the shooting death of a Savannah man on Fleming Loop Road last month.
Christopher Grass and Dustin Lax were arrested for the murder of John Evers. Evers was shot during an alleged home invasion on the 900 block of Fleming Loop Road on May 20.
Both men are charged with Aggravated Assault, Murder and Home Invasion.
