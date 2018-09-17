Uber & Lyft: Not for minors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Minors are not permitted to ride Uber or Lyft without an adult, but many parents either ignore it or are unaware.

It's becoming a growing problem and longtime Uber driver, Sonja Marie Mejia, wants parents to know it's a matter of safety.

"My concern right now is, I love Uber, it's an awesome business, it's great for this community as we grow. But, there needs to be a responsibility from the people in knowing and understanding," she said.

Mejia says one time, the passenger looked as young as seven years old.

"He came out to the car and he didn't speak to me and she (his mom) didn't even come out from the house," Majia explained. "I said, 'Son, are you late for school?' And he said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Is your mom in the house?' And he said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'I'm not supposed to give you a ride.'"

It's not the wasted time and gas that Mejia is addressing, but rather, the increase in alleged sexual assaults and alleged kidnappings that drive her passion to alert the public.

Recently, an NBC investigation on the Today Show showed several drivers, taped on hidden camera, giving a 15-year old a ride even after she told them her age.

According to filed litigation, settled cases and police reports, Uber and Lyft are linked to 22 alleged kidnappings, 52 attributed deaths and 395 alleged sexual assaults.

This includes a Georgia teen who accused her Uber driver of rape and the Florida Lyft driver who confessed to molesting a 16-year old boy.

Mejia wants parents to take better care because it's putting her in the middle.

"So I sent messages to Uber and I said, 'This is a cause and how do I deal with it?' And they said, 'You're not supposed to do it,'" Mejia said, adding, "That's fine and dandy but there's still an issue here to settle."

