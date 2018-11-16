Two charges dropped against Beaufort restaurant owner accused of sexual assault Video

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - A judge has dismissed two of the charges against a Beaufort County restaurant owner in a sexual assault case.

47-year-old Kenneth Reed, owner of Maggie's Pub and Eatery, was arrested back in September on five counts of assault and criminal sexual conduct.

Now, a judge has dropped both of the criminal sexual conduct charges.

Erin Wetherington told her story to News 3 back in October. She's one of five women who reported to police their boss, Reed, sexually assaulted them over the span of a year.

"I'm grateful the arrest was made and that the case was moving forward," she said. "Unfortunately, I suffered a tremendous set back when the incorrect dates were submitted on the arrest warrant which had nothing to do with my written statement."

According to Wetherington, the charges were dropped because of bad information in an arrest report. She said it was difficult to cope with.

"I've since heard the clerical error has been corrected and I'm hopeful the dismissal will be overturned and the case will flow through the justice system as it should," said Wetherington.

News 3 reached out to Reed's attorney. So far, we have not heard back.

Reed still faces three counts of assault and battery charges.