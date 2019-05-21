Teens arrested in armed carjacking in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Four teens are behind bars for an armed carjacking incident in Glynn County. Police say the teens carjacked a woman at Golden Isles Laundry on Altama Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
After using GPS, the vehicle was found near Grant and Prince Street.
Seventeen-year-old Joree Grovener and Saveon Dixon are being charged as adults. The names of the other two suspects were not released, but we do know they are 14 and 15 years old.
