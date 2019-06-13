Suspect found, indicted in 38 year old unsolved Murder case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cam Menzies was stabbed to death in Chatham County in January 1981 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Early Waggy was indicted on Malice and Felony murder counts by a Chatham County Grand Jury [ + - ] Early Waggy was indicted on Malice and Felony murder counts by a Chatham County Grand Jury [ + - ] Video

A Chatham County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a 1981 murder of a local court reporter.

20-year-old Cam Menzies was stabbed more than 30 times inside an apartment back in January 1981.

60-year-old Earl Franklin Waggy Sr was indicted Wednesday on Felony and Malice Murder charges in connection with her death.

Waggy is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child rape in an Ohio prison. His release date is July 15, 2019.

He has no extensive criminal record in Chatham County.