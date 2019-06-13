Crime & Safety

Suspect found, indicted in 38 year old unsolved Murder case

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 08:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:03 PM EDT

A Chatham County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a 1981 murder of a local court reporter.

20-year-old Cam Menzies was stabbed more than 30 times inside an apartment back in January 1981.

60-year-old Earl Franklin Waggy Sr was indicted Wednesday on Felony and Malice Murder charges in connection with her death.

Waggy is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child rape in an Ohio prison. His release date is July 15, 2019.

He has no extensive criminal record in Chatham County.

