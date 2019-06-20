SPD seeks help identifying suspects caught on camera damaging power box

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – New developments in a Long County cold case more than a decade old. Today, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new information regarding the disappearance of Deborah Gail Moody.

We're told over the past several weeks, Kenneth William Lumpkin, who is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in connection to a separate case, has been interviewed by investigators, including a representative from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. In an attempt to find closure for Moody's family, Lumpkin was offered immunity from prosecution in exchange for information concerning Moody’s disappearance and the location of her remains. Lumpkin agreed and confessed that while attempting to sexually assault Moody he strangled her, leading to her death. Lumpkin provided authorities with an approximate location of where he disposed Moody's body. So far, investigators have searched the area multiple times, but have been unsuccessful.

It was back on December 12, 2007, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Long County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the case. Debora Gail Moody was reported missing by her family two days earlier. The investigation revealed that the last time Moody was seen was by a friend on December 4, 2007 at her residence. Over the next 11 years, the Long County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation followed many leads and conducted numerous searches in hopes of locating Moody, but each time were unsuccessful.

In September 2010, Kenneth William Lumpkin was arrested and later pled guilty to the murder of Lori Arrowood. After his arrest for the murder of Arrowood, investigators explored Lumpkin’s past in an effort to determine any connection to Moody. It was determined that Lumpkin was an associate of Moody’s but there was no evidence linking them to one another at the time of Moody’s disappearance. Lumpkin became one of several suspects in the disappearance of Moody. Lumpkin was interviewed multiple times over the years and each time Lumpkin denied having any information pertaining to or being involved in Moody’s disappearance.

