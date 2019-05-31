SPD searching for suspects who hit police vehicle with stolen car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A police chase ended in a crash downtown and now Savannah Police are searching for suspects involved.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident unfolded on Barnard and Taylor streets early Friday afternoon when a stolen vehicle backed into an unoccupied, unmarked police vehicle.

SPD says there was a brief pursuit following the initial crash which ended in a second crash at Alice and Tattnall streets.

An unknown number of suspects ran from the vehicle in the area. Officers remain on scene searching for them.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for further updates.