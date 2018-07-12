Sheriff: Couple found dead in Gum Branch home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Liberty County Sheriff's Office on scene in Gum Branch (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Liberty County Sheriff's Office on scene in Gum Branch (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) [ + - ]

GUM BRANCH, Ga. (WSAV) - Liberty County authorities are investigating the death of a husband and wife in Gum Branch.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes, the bodies of Billy and Ashley Lupo were discovered Thursday morning at their home on Howard Road by a family member.

Sheriff Sikes said autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah to determine the cause of death.

Billy was 53 years old and Ashley was 35.

No further information was released pending the investigation and autopsies.

Gum Branch is a city in Liberty County, located about 7 miles west of Hinesville.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

Story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service