Search underway for missing Bulloch Co. duck hunter

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities in Bulloch County are searching for a missing man who was duck hunting near Kennedy Pond this weekend.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a 61-year-old unidentified man left his Tillman Pond Road home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to go hunting. Authorities indicated he may have also been boating.

The next day, the man was reported missing to the sheriff’s office around 11:30 a.m. and authorities immediately began searching for him.

As of Monday, the search is still ongoing in the Kennedy Pond/Lake Debra area located off of Highway 46 at Sinkhole Road.

Multiple agencies are responding, including the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, the dive team from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and rangers from the Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with information on this missing person case is urged to contact Investigator Pre Cone at 912-764-8888.

