SC man charged with attempted murder of wife; woman in critical condition with severe burns on body

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reports a local Colleton County woman suffered a traumatic incident on Thursday, Jan. 17, causing her to be transported to The Atlanta Medical Center via airplane. Atlanta Medical Care team of specialists were able to keep her stable, but the woman's daughter told Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Captain Angela Stallings that her current condition is stable but critical. The daughter also stated that she has suffered severe burns on 50 percent of her body and will be undergoing emergency surgery sometime Friday morning.

After being contacted by the Colleton County Medical Center, the Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division has determined the incident was not accidental. An investigation led to the arrest of suspect and husband of the victim, Craig Lewis.

Lewis is being charged with attempted murder regarding his wife, high and aggravated domestic violence and resisting arrest with officer injury.

“We ask the residents of Colleton County to come together and continue to pray for her to have strength in such a time of transgression,” said, Sheriff R.A. Strickland.

