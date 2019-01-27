Savannah woman cut, murdered in domestic dispute
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal domestic-related cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah Police arrested and charged a suspect in the cutting death of a 29-year-old woman. Police say Yasmin Shabazz was cut in a domestic dispute Friday night. They responded to her home in the 2100 block of Hanson Street just before 11 pm. to find her dead.
Saturday, police arrested 38-year-old Keith Green, a man who lived in the home with her. Green is charged with murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124.
