Savannah woman cut, murdered in domestic dispute

Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal domestic-related cutting

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 08:44 AM EST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 10:01 AM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah Police arrested and charged a suspect in the cutting death of a 29-year-old woman. Police say Yasmin Shabazz was cut in a domestic dispute Friday night. They responded to her home in the 2100 block of Hanson Street just before 11 pm. to find her dead. 

Saturday, police arrested 38-year-old Keith Green, a man who lived in the home with her. Green is charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124.

