Savannah teen accused of killing mom with sword indicted on murder charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tasciya Brant, 17

Editor's note: Details of this story are disturbing.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A teenager accused of stabbing his mother to death with a sword has been indicted on several charges, including felony murder.

A Chatham County Grand Jury on Wednesday indicted 17-year-old Tasciyah Brant with aggravated assault (family violence), malice murder and felony murder.

In March, police were called to the teen’s home in Carver Heights in reference to a woman severely bleeding from her neck.

When officers arrived, they found Tasciyah Brant’s mother, 38-year-old Wynter Brant, dead.

According to a police report from the evening of March 15, she had “massive trauma to her neck and back area.” An officer saw “a large amount of blood in the living room” and “a bloody sword laying on the floor of the first floor bathroom,” the report stated.

Also in the home, according to the report, were two young girls, one with blood on her feet and clothing.

Police quickly identified the 17-year-old as the suspect and took him into custody.

He remains in Chatham County jail.