Crime & Safety

Savannah police seek to ID shoplifting suspect

By:

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

Savannah police seek to ID shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shoplifting from a gas station earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Saturday, March 9, a man entered a Circle K on Ogeechee Road and shoplifted items before leaving.

He is described as a black male with a slim build in his 20s. Police say during the incident, he was wearing a t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call SPD detectives at (912) 651-6931. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center