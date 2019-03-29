Savannah police seek to ID shoplifting suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Circle K shoplifting suspect (SPD) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Circle K shoplifting suspect (SPD) [ + - ]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shoplifting from a gas station earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Saturday, March 9, a man entered a Circle K on Ogeechee Road and shoplifted items before leaving.

He is described as a black male with a slim build in his 20s. Police say during the incident, he was wearing a t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call SPD detectives at (912) 651-6931. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.