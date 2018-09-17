Savannah Police seek missing 77-year-old with dementia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bennett Hodge Jr. (courtesy: Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police are looking for a 77-year-old man who was last seen at 54th and Abercorn streets Monday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD) Bennett Hodge Jr., of South Carolina, broke down near Adams Park around 10:30 a.m.

SPD says he suffers from dementia.

Hodge is described as a black male who is 5’10’’ and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants and shoes and possibly glasses.

If you see Hodge, call 911.

