Savannah Police seek men wanted in ongoing investigations

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 06:20 AM EST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 07:39 AM EST

Savannah Police seek men wanted in ongoing investigations

The Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives request the public's help in locating three individuals wanted in ongoing investigations.

Daryl Milson, 19, is a black male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Reuben Farrow, 28, is a black male with long dreads, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing around 165 pounds. Both Milson and Farrow are wanted for probation violation through the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Rueben McIntyre, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is a black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on their locations can contact our tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

