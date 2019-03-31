Savannah Police seek identity of El Cheapo burglary suspect Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah Police need the public's help to identify a burglary suspect caught on camera inside an El Cheapo gas station Tuesday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., surveillance footage captured a suspect throwing a rock through a window at the El Cheapo on the 9100 block of White Bluff Road. The suspect then entered the building, taking various items, before exiting and fleeing towards Television Circle.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 5-foot-9. During the incident, he wore a black hooded jacket, black sweats and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call our detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1234 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.