Retired police lieutenant killed in hit-and-run; SPD seeks driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police are looking for a driver accused in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 2 a.m. Friday Darel Dodge was walking in the emergency lane area of southbound I-95 near mile marker 105 when a van left the lane and struck him.
Dodge succumbed to his injuries.
SPD said the driver of the van, a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey, fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect is asked to call police at 912-525-2421. Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
