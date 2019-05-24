Crime & Safety

Retired police lieutenant killed in hit-and-run; SPD seeks driver

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:33 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police are looking for a driver accused in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 2 a.m. Friday Darel Dodge was walking in the emergency lane area of southbound I-95 near mile marker 105 when a van left the lane and struck him.

Dodge succumbed to his injuries.

SPD said the driver of the van, a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect is asked to call police at 912-525-2421. Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

