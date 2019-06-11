Savannah Police officer arrested for cruelty to children, battery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Fitzsimmons Inglett, 30 (CCSO)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - An officer with the Savannah Police Department has been arrested for cruelty to children and battery.

Cpl. Andrew Inglett, 30, was arrested Monday night by the Chatham County Police Department.

According to a Savannah Police spokesperson, Inglett has been with their department for 8 years.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.