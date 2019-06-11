Crime & Safety

Savannah Police officer arrested for cruelty to children, battery

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:20 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - An officer with the Savannah Police Department has been arrested for cruelty to children and battery.

Cpl. Andrew Inglett, 30, was arrested Monday night by the Chatham County Police Department.

According to a Savannah Police spokesperson, Inglett has been with their department for 8 years.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

