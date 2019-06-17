Savannah Police looking for missing 79-year-old man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Taylor missing (Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man last seen Sunday.

According to police, Joseph Taylor, 79, was seen around noon on Wexler Street in Carver Heights.

Taylor was wearing a long sleeve, white dress shirt, dress pants and brown shoes. He may be driving a silver 2016 Toyota Tundra Crewmax with the GA tag BFQ7992.

If seen, Savannah Police urge you to call 911.