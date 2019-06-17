Savannah Police ID vehicle of interest in weekend hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian over the weekend.
According to Savannah Police, a vehicle — now identified as a 1998-2002 gold color Toyota Corolla — struck Terry Coleman, 52, who was pushing a grocery cart on E. 37th Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Coleman was walking westbound on the north side of the street when he was hit from behind. As a result, Coleman and the cart hit a parked vehicle, leaving him with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to call Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.
Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.