Savannah Police ID suspect in golf cart theft on Rose Dhu Road

Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct detectives report Holly Lynn Coursey of Midway is being sought on a charge of theft by taking in connection to the theft of a golf cart and trailer.



The golf cart and trailer were reported missing from a residence in the 100 block of Rose Dhu Road on June 10. The trailer was recovered soon after on Rose Hill Drive. A surveillance camera at a residence near where the trailer was recovered showed an unknown white female looking on someone’s porch. The golf cart could be seen in the background of the video. The golf cart was later recovered in the wood line on Rose Dhu Road.



The footage can be viewed at https://youtu.be/julHCu-5p8M



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (9120 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.