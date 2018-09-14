Savannah Police ID man dropped off at hospital with fatal gunshot wounds

Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Savannah Police’s Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. On Sept. 13 at about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to Memorial Medical Center after Devardrious Dixon was dropped off at the entrance to the hospital. Dixon was suffering from gunshot wounds and soon died as a result of those injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.