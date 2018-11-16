Savannah Police arrest 10 in Yamacraw Village sweep

Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police this week conducted morning sweeps in Yamacraw Village which resulted in 10 arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), each morning from Wednesday to Friday, officers went through the neighborhood on foot checking individuals loitering in and around vacant units.

SPD says many of the arrests were the result of citizen tips and information provided by the Housing Authority of Savannah.

The following individuals were arrested:

Harley Browning, 22: criminal trespass, warrant from another jurisdiction

Alexis Barr, 18: criminal trespass, warrant from another jurisdiction

Anthony Gadson, 30: criminal trespass, probation warrant

Rizule Williams, 24: criminal trespass

Christopher Wilborn, 40: two counts of criminal trespass

Vonnie Thomas, 46: criminal trespass

Delracio Battle, 40: criminal trespass, theft of mislaid property, probation warrant

Anthony Grant, 41: loitering and prowling, probation warrant

John Carter, 33: possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., probation warrant

Hank Hyman, 48: criminal trespass

“We could not have had this level of success without the assistance of the public and the Housing Authority of Savannah,” said Capt. Cary Hill, commander of the Northwest Precinct in a press release. “We need all Savannah residents to be our eyes and ears in their neighborhoods and alert us of any suspicious or potentially criminal behavior so that we can address it.”