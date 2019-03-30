Savannah judge sentences convicted sex offender Bobby Buckner to 35 years in prison after plea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - 42-year-old Bobby Buckner, a Savannah man deemed a sexually dangerous predator and who gained notoriety as the lead suspect in the highly publicized murder case of a 12-year-old girl in 2003, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison.

The judge indicated there was a stipulation that Buckner had to serve 25 years of that.

Superior Court Judge Benjamin Karpf accepted a plea on one count of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of making false statements. While the sentence on those particular charges carried a minimum of one year sentence, Karpf sentenced Buckner to the maximum allowed on both charges.

Judge Karpf said that Buckner “did not deserve any more chances.”

Buckner, who is a convicted child molester, pleaded to the charges after it was determined he had moved from his mother’s home into the home of a girlfriend who had an 11-year-old daughter. But he did not acknowledge to authorities that he had moved, which is a violation of the sex offender registry.

In 2003, Buckner was accused in the death of 12-year-old Ashley Moore. At the time, he was living with her mother. However, Buckner was never tried on those charges because of long-standing issues that developed in the case over trying to seek the death penalty.

Buckner had been in custody but was paroled in 2015 and returned to Savannah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bobby Buckner, 41 (via CCSO)

Despite the issues regarding a trial, investigators in the Ashley Moore case, and more importantly, her family members, remained steadfast in their belief that Buckner had murdered the girl saying all evidence pointed to him as the only credible suspect.

On Friday, Ashley Moore’s grandmother Willie Mae Berry and her aunt Stacy Marcus were in the courtroom as Buckner was sentenced. Berry wept as she heard that Buckner was being sent back to prison and would serve at least 25 years.

Despite the fact that Buckner was not sentenced in Ashley’s case, Mrs. Berry said the family felt vindicated and relieved and finally feel there has been some justice for Ashley.

“I prayed for this day and wanted to live long enough to see this,” she told News 3.

Judge Karpf said in court that since the mid 90’s when Buckner was first convicted on a statutory rape charge that he had “consistently put himself in situations to be around children.”

“He is every parent’s nightmare and in the case today it is clear that Buckner did not register after he moved in with his girlfriend for a reason," said the judge. "He has preyed on young girls and does not deserve any more chances."