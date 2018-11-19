Savannah Fire extinguishes first kitchen fire of holiday season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters respond to blaze on Cornwall Street (cropped photo: Savannah Fire on Twitter, @savannahfire)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters respond to blaze on Cornwall Street (cropped photo: Savannah Fire on Twitter, @savannahfire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire Monday afternoon in Carver Heights.

According to Savannah Fire, crews arrived at a structure on Cornwall Street around 1:40 p.m. to find that the fire had extended from the kitchen into the wall and attic.

Power to the building was shut off and crews cut a large hole in the roof to access an area that was smoldering.

Savannah Fire says three residents were displaced but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters respond to blaze on Cornwall Street (cropped photo: Savannah Fire on Twitter, @savannahfire)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters respond to blaze on Cornwall Street (cropped photo: Savannah Fire on Twitter, @savannahfire)

This fire was the second of the 2018 holiday season and the department's first kitchen fire of the season.

As a part of their 'Keep The Wreath Green' initiative to promote holiday fire safety, Savannah Fire has hung a wreath of green lights outside of their headquarters on E. Oglethorpe Ave. Each time a fire occurs, a red bulb will replace a green bulb.

The initiative launched on Monday and so far, two red bulbs have been added to the wreath.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

To prevent holiday cooking fires, the department encourages residents to check smoke detectors, keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling food.

Residents in need of a working smoke detector or batteries for a smoke detector can contact Savannah Fire at 912-651-6756.