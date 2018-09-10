Cyber bandits robbing home buyers Video Video

SAVANNAH, GA - The FBI is investigating a spike of real estate closing wire transfer cyber fraud.

Douglas McManamy,a Savannah Attorney says, "Not just in Savannah, but across the country, the bad guys have figured out there's a lot of money that flows into this industry and what they're doing is stealing money from people who need to buy their home."

It has tricked buyers young and old, rich and poor. Even a local bank manager lost more than $80,000 in a phony email directing him to wire money to disguised offshore bank.

McManamy says the reason its so plausible is because the crook slightly alters the real estate agents email with a tiny variation. For example, a capital letter becomes a lowercase letter or a period is added to the agents address. So when buyers see an email that looks like its from their agent, they do what is asked of them. "It's very convincing. People get tripped up all the time. It's a huge issue in our industry which is handling the sale and purchase of homes," says McManamy.

Worse, many of these victims were warned by their real estate agents or closing attorney's office, but when the email with instructions arrived in their email box, they thought the problem was worked out and followed the instructions.

"Nobody is going to email you wiring instructions so if you get an email from your agent saying here's the closing attorney wiring instructions and where to send the money...no way. That's a bad guy!!", reiterates McManamy.

Just in Savannah, News 3 has learned of home buyers losing as little as $5,000 to $80,000. But only McManamy knows of a case where the money was recovered, "we've gotten it back one time. It was about $74,000 and only thru the incredible efforts of the FBI and very fast action of the FBI, we were about 15 minutes from that money ending up somewhere in the South Pacific."

The Savannah bank branch manager lost $80,000 in a home buying deal when he was conned into wiring money to a cyber robber. When we asked him to share his story to help others, he declined.

According to McManamy, the only way for buyers to protect themselves is to ignore emails, texts and phone calls with wire transfer bank routing information. He says go into the closing attorney's office in person, they will give you a form that you can take to the bank. This way you don't lose your house, your savings and your time.