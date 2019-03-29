UPDATE: Woman wanted for forgery, fraud, obstruction turns herself into Port Wentworth Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Allison Ledbetter (Port Wentworth Police Department)

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say, Allison Casey Ledbetter, 42, turned herself into police custody on Friday.

Police in Port Wentworth are looking for a woman wanted on multiple charges, including forgery and identity fraud.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Allison Casey Ledbetter, 42, faces charges of first-degree forgery, identity fraud, obstruction, driving while license suspended, no driver’s license, no insurance, and suspended registration.

Ledbetter is described as a white woman about 5'5'' and 130 lbs. with blonde shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 912-964-4360.