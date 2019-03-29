UPDATE: Woman wanted for forgery, fraud, obstruction turns herself into Port Wentworth Police
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say, Allison Casey Ledbetter, 42, turned herself into police custody on Friday.
***
Police in Port Wentworth are looking for a woman wanted on multiple charges, including forgery and identity fraud.
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Allison Casey Ledbetter, 42, faces charges of first-degree forgery, identity fraud, obstruction, driving while license suspended, no driver’s license, no insurance, and suspended registration.
Ledbetter is described as a white woman about 5'5'' and 130 lbs. with blonde shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 912-964-4360.
