UPDATE: Port Wentworth officials say missing teen has been found

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:28 AM EDT

UPDATE: The missing teenager has been found. 

Officials with the City of Port Wentworth said Thursday that Cradaijah Bryant has been located. 

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a missing teenager, who has been missing for 3 days. 

Cradaijah Bryant is described as a 15-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

She was last seen on June 10 at 8:30 a.m. in Lakeshore Subdivision. She was wearing a tan tank top, black gym shorts, blue sneakers and a pink bonnet. 

Police say she could be in Garden City. She may be accompanied by a 22-year-old male named Clifton. 

Anyone with information about Bryant's whereabouts are asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360. 

