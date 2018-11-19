Police seek information in Bluffton shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Bluffton.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. leaving a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg.

Bluffton Police say they found the 17-year-old on the side of Burr Way -- located off of Thurmond Way.

Investigators are still looking into evidence and witness statements gathered at the scene on Sunday.

The department urges anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Thompson at 843-706-4540 or the Bluffton Police Investigations Hotline at 843-706-4560.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the South Carolina CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

