Police investigate deadly shooting at Wendy's in Bluffton

A late night shooting in the Lowcountry on Thursday night leaves a man dead, and police searching for answers.

Police say 29-year-old Abraham Gadson was found inside a Wendy's bathroom on Evan Way just off Highway 170 in Bluffton Thursday night. Gadson had been shot and died at the scene.

While police sift through evidence and witness statements looking for a suspect, they are also asking for your help. If you were in the area or have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888--CRIME-SC.

