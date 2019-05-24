Inmates found after escape at Richmond Hill truck stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - Officials say three inmates, who escaped from a transport van in Richmond Hill Thursday night during a bathroom break, have been found.

Richmond Hill Police say a private transport company out of Arkansas stopped at the TA truck stop on Interstate 95 and Highway 17 when the inmates ran away in shackles. Two were found Friday morning in a dumpster in Hinesville. Another inmate was found walking down the road.

The individuals have been identified as Hope Arment, Sean Henley and Tabitha Cox. Due to the nature of transport, they were not dressed in prison uniforms.

Police say the inmates are non-violent offenders. Two are charged with theft and the other is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The Richmond Hill Police Department is also charging them with escape violations.

Multiple agencies assisted in the ongoing search, including Georgia State Patrol and a K9 unit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.