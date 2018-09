GSP identifies victims in double fatal crash in Effingham County Video

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) have identified 43-year-old Nathaniel Johnson and 26-year-old Monique Raife as the two victims in a double fatal car crash in Effingham County.

GSP says the two died when a driver lost control of the car. The driver -- according to police -- was driving too fast around a curve, crossed the lines and hit the oncoming car.

A female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.