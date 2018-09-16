Ludowici Police Chief identified as one of two deceased victims in fatal crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland, Jr. [ + - ] Video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland Jr. and 61-year-old Marvin Pope were both struck and killed Saturday night during a high-speed police chase.

Police say a Liberty County deputy attempted to stop 23-year-old Daniel Hill's car at around 7 p.m. Saturday. The attempt was made on Leroy Coffer Highway.

Police say Hill refused to stop -- leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Hinesville Police officers attempted to stop traffic to allow the chase to pass.

The chase then continued through Liberty County and into Long County.

Police say Hill struck and killed Chief McClelland when he left his car to stop traffic.

Hill continued several feet and then lost control of his car.

He then struck and killed Pope -- a motorcyclist -- as he was pumping gas at Flash Flood service station on Highway 84.

Hill -- according to authorities -- hit a vacuum cleaner near the gas pumps and stopped.

Police say Hill was arrested at the scene. He is charged with two counts of murder and vehicular homicide, and DUI.